Six killed on roads overnight

Six people have died in crashes on roads overnight, including three in a campervan crash in Canterbury.

Police say they were advised just after 1am that a campervan had collided with a barrier in Te Moana Rd and caught fire near Geraldine.

All three occupants were killed, police said.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit work at the scene.

In the second incident, two people have did after two vehicles crashed on the Waikato Expressway about 4am.

Police said it appeared that one of the cars was travelling the wrong way and the drivers of both cars died at the scene.

The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

Meanwhile, one person has died after a crash on Baylys Coast Rd in Dargaville.

Police said a car appeared to have collided with a tree early this morning. The driver died at the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours and diversions are in place.