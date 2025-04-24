Smoke billowing over North Shore after recycling plant fire

Large plumes of black smoke were seen from around the city as a fire took hold in Wairau Valley, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo: RNZ / Israa Emhail

A large fire has left black smoke billowing over Auckland's North Shore tonight.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) confirmed they were called to the fire, on Hillside Rd in Wairau Valley, at 5.24pm.

They said batteries caught fire inside a recycling plant in Glenfield, creating plumes of black smoke that could be seen across the city.

They have issued an alert for people to stay inside and close all windows and doors.

Fire crews from across Auckland were responding to the blaze.

At least one home is believed to have been evacuated.

The recycling plant is a charity that recycles materials including batteries, electronic waste and polystyrene.

Police have confirmed they were assisting with the fire.

- APL and RNZ