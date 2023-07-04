'Spectacular' Buck Moon shines in sky

A Buck Moon was seen in the night sky around the globe on Monday. The event happens when the moon is at the closest point to Earth in its orbit. Photo: Sam Hall

Astronomy experts believe a "spectacular" supermoon spotted in skies this week could be eclipsed in coming months.

Stargazers and everyday onlookers are observing the moon as "bigger and brighter" than usual.

A supermoon, known as a Buck Moon, was seen over the skies of New Zealand and other spots around the globe. The event happens when the moon is at the closest point to Earth in its orbit.

NASA reported the supermoon was to appear from 7.39am Eastern Daylight Time on 3 July (11.39pm on Monday NZ time).

The moon will appear full for three days.

Christchurch astronomy enthusiast Sam Hall today described the view from his telescope as "breathtakingly clear".

"It was just really bright and quite big. It lit up the whole backyard, I'd been hoping the clouds would clear and it was just perfect last night."

Auckland's Stardome Observatory and Planetarium astronomer educator John Rowe said the differences were apparent to the naked eye.

"It can be up to 30 percent brighter than its opposite; a micromoon, and about 14 percent bigger at the extreme end."

Sam Hall described the view from his telescope as "breathtakingly clear". Photo: Sam Hall

New Zealand's vantage point was comparable with other locations abroad and suggested the best was yet to come, Rowe said.

"Last night was pretty spectacular. However, there are a couple of supermoons coming next month that have the potential to be even better."

Some visitors to the Stardome observatory had commented on the moon's appearance last night, Rowe said.

"People have a natural interest in things that look a bit different in the sky."

There are two more supermoons due next month.

Although the moon's phase was waning, Rowe said the perigee, defined as the point in which the moon's orbit is closest to earth, will occur in about two days.

"Weather-wise, a nice clear night is the best because it just does look really good. But if you do have high cloud, it creates halos around the moon which will be pretty spectacular also."

Rowe believed the Buck Moon term originated from early Native American traditions related to agriculture and farming.

Otago Museum director Dr Ian Griffin said Monday's full moon was the brightest of the year so far. The moon was typically about 380,000km away from Earth, but the distance was less than 360,000km this week, Griffin said.

Dr Ian Griffin. Photo: ODT files

"The moon will still be over 99 percent illuminated on [Tuesday night]. This time of year, it is high in the sky and that's another reason why it looks particularly bright.

"The full moon is quite amazing overhead in the middle of the night."

Dr Michele Bannister, from the University of Canterbury's astronomy faculty, said although the supermoon is not a rare phenomenon, more South Islanders are observing differences.

"Everyone's noticing the moon at the moment, especially in Te Wai Pounamu. We've got some clear skies after those weeks of really intense wintry rain."

Bannister said timing was also a factor.

"This time of year, especially with Matariki, people are paying attention more to what's happening around them, and in the sky.

"This is time where you settle down for the winter, you start to pause and think and ... with a bit of fine weather ... notice a bit more around you, get back in touch with the environment, and look up."