Staff member at top school quits over online activity

Photo: Screenshot / Google Maps

A King's College staff member has resigned after admitting to what the board is calling "inappropriate online behaviour".

In a statement, the board said the staff member - who was involved in football and in boarding - had acknowledged being involved in inappropriate online activity, where he was under the impression that he was engaging with a minor.

"The staff member has resigned today with immediate effect," the statement said.

The school notified police, and contacted parents and guardians on Monday night, asking them to talk with their child if they had any concerns.

Boarding students were also notified, and pastoral care services were ready to provide support, the school said.

King's College said the inappropriate online activity did not involve any King's College student, and it was not aware of any student involvement.

This was the first time it had been notified of any concerns relating to the staff member's behaviour, it said.

"This matter is very concerning to King's College and our priority is supporting our students through this news."

Police have been approached for comment.