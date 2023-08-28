Staff shortages hit Christchurch 24-hour surgery again

Christchurch's only 24-hour doctors surgery is to close again due to staff illness and staff shortages.

Pegasus Health's Madras St clinic will not be open from 3.30pm until midnight today.

The clinic has closed on several other occasions in recent months due to staff shortages.

Pegasus Health general manager of services Lisa Brennan said they had an ongoing nursing shortage, but illness had pushed them over the edge today.

"Today we've had a number of doctors ring in sick, in fact four for that afternoon shift. So, on top of our nursing shortage, it is just too unsafe to keep it open."

She said they were finding it difficult to recruit nurses as they could not compete with the wages offered by Te Whatu Ora.

Brennan said they were in discussion with Te Whatu Ora about their funding, and hoped that would resolve the wage gap.

Te Whatu Ora regional interim head of funding and planning Greg Hamilton said they were aware of the need for the 24-hour surgery to close its doors on Monday.

Workforce shortages were a global issue and Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury was doing all it could to ensure care remained available to those who need it, he said.

"Christchurch Hospital's emergency department will continue to offer emergency care 24/7, with priority given to those with the most urgent requirements," Hamilton said.

"If people don't need immediate emergency care, we encourage them to access appropriate alternative care options.

"We encourage people to call their usual general practice or speak to their local pharmacist for health advice. People can [call] Healthline on 0800 611 116 any time of the day or night for advice on what to do and where to go if they do need to be seen urgently."