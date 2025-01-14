Student has never missed a day of school

Casey Paul turned down a family holiday to Hawaii, so as not to ruin her perfect school attendance record. Photo: supplied

Rotorua Girls' High School student Casey Paul has had a perfect attendance record since her first day of school at age five - even turning down a family trip to Hawaii to stay in class.

She is determined to keep her record going in 2025.

Paul said she did not know how she had managed to achieve such solid attendance, saying "it just happened".

She said in her first year at primary school she discovered there was a ceremony to recognise children's school attendance that was run by then-mayor Steve Chadwick, and was inspired to get one of the certificates.

"It was just a 100 percent attendance ceremony so [for] anyone that hadn't had a day off in that entire year."

Paul said at times she had been ill, but never on a school day.

"I have been sick but surprisingly have only been sick in the holidays or in the weekend."

Paul said she has only had Covid-19 once, during holidays.

She turned down a family holiday to Hawaii, so as not to ruin her perfect attendance record, and tried to convince her family to go anyway "but they didn't want to leave me behind".

Asked why she was so keen never to miss a day of school, Paul said mainly it was because she did not want to fall behind in her classes.

In her final year of school, Paul hoped to go on to do a Bachelor of Health Science, majoring in paramedicine, to become a paramedic.

Paul was already a St John youth cadet. She attended one night a week and could earn badges, go to camps and "there's a lot of different opportunities within it".

"The reason that I wanted to become a paramedic is because I love being able to help people when and where I can."

Providing an incentive helped children to want to attend school, she said.

"My school ... offers a lunch for, I think it's anyone above 85 percent attendance each term, and it is a free lunch kind of thing from Pita Pit."