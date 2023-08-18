Supermarket installs cameras at self-service checkouts

Countdown's camera technology trial aims to reduce the number of mis-scans at the checkout. File photo: Getty Images

A major supermarket chain is cracking down on shopping thefts by beefing up security with new high-tech cameras to catch self-service checkout cheats.

A number of Woolworths New Zealand stores across the country are trialling camera technology to reduce the number of “mis-scans” at the checkout, its head office has confirmed.

It’s understood that the Australian-owned supermarket brand, which owns and operates more than 185 Countdown supermarkets in New Zealand, is set to roll out a raft of security changes next week.

But several months ago, Countdown Mt Roskill introduced the extra cameras, with the trial since expanding to another four shops across the country.

Woolworths told the Herald the trial uses overhead cameras angled towards the checkouts but stressed that “strict security policies” are in place to keep shoppers safe.

Eagle-eyed customers in certain Countdown branches might have noticed a posted sign revealing that a “camera technology trial” was in progress.

The sign states the technology records shoppers and their transactions, detecting if an item hasn’t been scanned correctly.

It claims the trial’s objective is to test the accuracy of the checkout process and “new stock loss prevention technology”.

Lined across the self-serve checkouts are black, spherical cameras focused on each station, whilst another smaller camera points down on the station from above.

During the trial, any customer who “mis-scans” prompts a short video to play and highlights the affected product in the checkout.

“Mis-scans can include things like products being left in baskets or trolleys, [the] mis-scanning of products or passing a product through as something unrelated,” a Woolworths spokesperson said.

Customers will then have the opportunity to scan the product correctly.

The process for mis-scans will be the same as any other time assistance is required at the self-checkouts, the spokesperson said, with a team member making themselves readily available to help.

Woolworths said strict security policies will protect the customer’s privacy, while captured footage is handled the same way as the store’s CCTV and isn’t viewed live by anybody. Any faces detected are blurred if the footage is reviewed, preventing customers from being identified.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Pin pads are blacked out in the camera’s vision.

“While most customers do the right thing at our self-serve checkouts, we’re all busy and mistakes can easily happen.”

Woolworths didn’t confirm how long the trial will continue but indicated it will carry on “over the coming months”, with head office listening to both customer and team feedback.

Last year, a UK study by www.myfavouritevouchercodes.co.uk found that one in three Brits had stolen from a supermarket via a self-service checkout in the past six months.

British supermarkets have recently launched similar technology to the cameras being trialled in New Zealand in a bid to cut down on self-service theft.

Experts estimated that self-service ‘swipers’ were costing the industry more than $1 million a year.

Woolworths in New Zealand has been the victim of widely-publicised thefts in times past, such as a confrontation between a worker and two “entitled” women who stole $400 of food and wine in June.

The video showed the women yelling obscenities as they ran towards the Silverdale Mall carpark following their heist.

Woolworths’ rival Foodstuffs mentioned only weeks earlier they’d seen a worrying increase in retail crime and vicious assaults on staff across its 320 supermarkets in the North Island.

According to Consumer NZ, Woolworths is legally required to disclose to shoppers that they’re carrying out the trial and would need to have evidence their technology would achieve its purpose.

Chief executive John Duffy told the Herald if the technology didn’t incorporate artificial intelligence or facial recognition software, most customers would be receptive to the trial.

“Most people expect if they go on to commercial premises that there will be cameras operating,” said Duffy.

“It doesn’t remove the need to disclose it, but it isn’t so shocking that shoppers think it’s out of line for a supermarket.”

He made reference to a recent case where a Westfield mall had used facial detection software in an advertising billboard to target advertisements toward certain customers.

“That sort of thing surprises people as it’s an invasion of your privacy without you even knowing,” Duffy said.

“I think just using CCTV-type software is in line with what shoppers find in line with the supermarket experience.”

The office of the Privacy Commissioner weighed in on the matter by stating it expects any business using technology that collects personal information to comply with the Privacy Act 2020.

This includes video or other records of individual shoppers and their transactions if they were identifiable to that individual.

“Where these technologies are being used, [Woolworths] should... delete personal information they no longer need to hold,” the Privacy Commissioner’s office said.

People with concerns about their privacy being impacted have the right to raise a complaint with Woolworths, the office said.

By Nathan Morton