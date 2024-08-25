Sunday, 25 August 2024

Suspected boat burglar swims from police in slow-motion chase

    The man swam across the channel to Ōkiato, followed by police in an inflatable boat. Photo: Supplied
    By Peter de Graaf of RNZ

    A suspected boat burglar has been arrested after jumping into the tide and leading police on a slow-motion chase in the Bay of Islands.

    Officers investigating overnight boat burglaries were alerted to a man acting suspiciously in a dinghy near Ōpua marina about 3pm Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

    He refused to come ashore, instead rowing towards the ferry ramp then abandoning his dinghy and swimming towards Russell.

    Officers, including a police dog, followed him in an inflatable boat.

    The man, who was believed to have a knife, made it across the channel to Ōkiato.

    He eventually accepted a life ring requisitioned from the Ōpua car ferry but still refused to come to shore, instead remaining in waist-deep water, the police spokesperson said.

    He surrendered to police on board a Coastguard vessel just before 4pm.

    The man was taken, cold and exhausted, to Kawakawa police station to be interviewed.

    The police spokesperson said the man had missed his calling: "He should have been a marathon swimmer."

    It is not yet known what charges, if any, the man will face.

