Suspects in NZer's murder plead not guilty

Trish McKay was run over and killed during a botched robbery in California in July. Photo: Supplied

US media report the three men facing murder charges in the botched robbery attempt that led to the death of a 68-year-old New Zealand tourist in California have pleaded not guilty.

Patricia McKay died outside a Newport Beach mall during an attempted robbery in early July when she was hit by one of the alleged offenders' cars.

Leroy Ernest Joseph McCrary, Jaden Cunningham, and Malachi Eddward Darnell are charged with murder.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported there was a brief hearing today in a Santa Ana courtroom.

The newspaper reported the suspects watched the proceeding from a holding cell on the side of the courtroom and spoke only briefly.

They had earlier refused to leave their cells for another court appearance, it was reported.

The men are held without bail to appear again on October 11.