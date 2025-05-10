Saturday, 10 May 2025

Teen critical after house fire

    1. News
    2. National

    A teenager is in a critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Cambridge overnight.

    Emergency services were called to Brennan Place about 10pm.

    The teenager was initially reported as unaccounted for.

    An off-duty police officer - also a volunteer firefighter - found her inside the burning home.

    A scene examination was being done, but police said there was nothing to suggest anything suspicious.

    RNZ