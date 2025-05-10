Teen critical after house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A teenager is in a critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Cambridge overnight.
Emergency services were called to Brennan Place about 10pm.
The teenager was initially reported as unaccounted for.
An off-duty police officer - also a volunteer firefighter - found her inside the burning home.
A scene examination was being done, but police said there was nothing to suggest anything suspicious.