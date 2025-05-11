Teen dead after disorder incident in Napier

File photo

A teenager has died after a serious incident in Napier overnight.

Police were called to a disorder event on Alexander Ave in Onekawa about 3.10am.

District Manager for Criminal Investigations Detective Inspector Martin James said the teenager was found "critically injured" and despite the efforts of ambulance staff, he died at the scene.

A second injured teenager, believed to be linked to the event, was found at a separate address on Cottrell Cres.

"He was transported to hospital in a serious condition but has since been discharged," said James.

"Enquiries are in the very early stages."

James said a disorder event involving a group of people on Dinwiddie Ave may be linked.

A scene examination is ongoing, and cordons remain in place.

"A number of investigators are working to determine what occurred and why.

"We urgently want to hear from anyone who was in the area, or took photos or video of the altercation on Dinwiddie Ave.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them.