Teen found safe after amber alert issued

Police had concerns for the wellbeing of Hugo Wadham. Photo: NZ Police

A teenager who was missing in Omaha, north of Auckland, has been found, thanks to members of the public.

Police on Wednesday issued an amber alert for Hugo Wadham, 15, who left a house on Kokopu St in only his underwear after becoming upset at 11.55pm yesterday.

Shortly before midday police said he had been located safe and well.

"Police would like to thank those members of the public who provided information, which assisted in locating him."

Police earlier said he had autism and ADHD, and there were concerns his mental health could be deteriorating due to medication issues.

Police and Facebook launched the amber alert system in 2017 for cases where a child or young person who was missing was at serious risk of harm and public assistance could help to locate them.