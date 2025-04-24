Remains may be those of Russian stuntman

Police want to hear from anyone who has pictures of Artour Melikov (pictured). Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police are seeking photos of a Russian stuntman who went missing in 2002 in the hope of being able to identify human remains located near Lake Taupō earlier this year.

They were especially interested in photographs showing his golden teeth in his upper jaw.

Artour Melikov was 36 when he was reported missing on September 10, 2002.

Turangi police located his vehicle at the Jellicoe Reserve near Lake Taupō and the car key, his throwing knives, clothing, passport and other documentation were inside.

There was an extensive search, but there was no sign of Melikov and police established he had not been seen since he left Auckland two days prior.

This year, several bones were found near a walking track at Motutere and police were called.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said police believed the remains were those of Melikov, but they had not been able to confirm that.

"We've been unable to contact his next of kin, so hope there is a colleague or friend who may be able to help us," he said in a statement.

"Artour was a stuntman for the likes of Xena: Warrior Princess during his time in New Zealand, and we hope there is someone who worked with him who may have high-quality photos of his face, and especially his teeth."

Melikov had gold teeth in his upper jaw which would have been distinctive, Shepherd said.

Police would like anyone with information that could assist the investigation to get in touch via 105 and cite reference number 250110/2158.