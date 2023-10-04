Teen pleads not guilty over bus station killing

Police at Albany Bus Station following the incident. Photo: RNZ

A 16-year-old accused of killing a man at Albany Bus Station in Auckland has pleaded not guilty.

The teen appeared in Auckland High Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

The victim, who can now be named as 24-year-old Epapara Joseph Jordan Poutapu, died in hospital on September 18 and a homicide investigation was launched.

Following the incident Auckland Transport said its transport officers would be redeployed to provide a more visible presence at the bus station and along the Northern Busway for the foreseeable future.

Police said they were supporting the victim's whānau "as they come to terms with this loss".

The teenager's parents were in court on Wednesday. He had previously appeared at Hamilton Youth Court and had been remanded in custody.

The 16-year-old's trial is scheduled to begin on November 4, 2024.