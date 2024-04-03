Tekapo crash victim to be buried in Chch

UC students Wan Nur Adlina Alisa and Megat Ashman Aqif. Photos: Facebook / Linkedin

A Malaysian Canterbury University student who was killed in a crash near Lake Tekapo on Saturday is set to be buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Bromley this afternoon.

Speaking to Malaysian National News Agency Bernama, Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni's grandmother Nor Hanita Meor Mohd Nor, 62, said his mother Noor Aishah Abdul Latif, 49, and sister Megat Rayyan Dashrin, 18, boarded a flight to New Zealand from Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

"Actually, we, his family have accepted his passing and also that he will be buried there. When (his father, Megat Irman Jefni Megat Khashusaini, 49) was headed there (to New Zealand) I did say it would be best for him to be laid to rest there," she told Bernama.

"Initially his mother didn't go (to New Zealand), but coincidentally, she managed to get a flight with her youngest child this evening, so they will arrive there at 10 am tomorrow," she said when contacted by Bernama.

Four people died in the crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle about 1.30pm on SH8, between Hayman Rd and Tekapo Canal Rd.

Malaysian UC student Wan Nur Adlina Alisa was also killed in the crash.

The motorcyclist died. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Megat Ashman Aqif's grandfather previously told Bernama of his intention to bring back his grandson's body to Perak for burial but a decision had yet to be reached at that time.

Fellow students, Nur Firas Wafiyyah and Lya Issable Walton, along with Muhamad Faris Mohd Fairusham, from Victoria University of Wellington, were injured in the crash.

On Monday, police said the crash would require "a complex and lengthy investigation" and also appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact them.

"Officers have spoken to a number of people who were present at the scene following the crash, but we would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, in order to build a complete picture of what occurred.

"If you can help, please call Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, quoting file number 240331/4655."

The accident was followed 90 minutes later by a second, three-vehicle crash nearby.

One person received serious injuries in the crash, while nine others received injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Earlier this week, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The high commission ... with the assistance of the Malaysian community in Christchurch is providing consular assistance to the victims and next-of-kin to ensure their welfare is well taken care of,” it said in a statement.