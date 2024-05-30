Thousands out for Budget Day 'carkoi' protests

The West Auckland carkoi queue before departure. Photo: RNZ

Thousands of protesters have turned out today for the second National Action Day aimed at government policies and rhetoric toward Māori.

It is the second time Māori have mobilised on a national scale with the first hikoi taking place last December.

Hīkoi, or "carkoi", have disrupted traffic and city centres with protests planned from Kaitaia down to Dunedin, each with their own coordinator.

The national protest coincides with today's budget announcements.

Protestors gathering at a "carkoi" in West Auckland were yelled and sworn at by people passing by, RNZ's Māori news editor Taiha Molyneux said.

Molyneux was at the Hobsonville "carkoi" - or hīkoi on wheels - which set off for Auckland's CBD just after 7am. Another group departed from South Auckland.

She told RNZ's Morning Report there was a big turn out, more than were there for the December event.

The kaupapa of the event was to be seen and heard, not to disrupt, and the discussion before departing was about being peaceful, Molyneux said.

"They're coming together and demonstrating what they're wanting to talk through."

Despite that, some members of the public going past this morning had yelled and sworn at the group.

Supporters on a motorway overbridge in West Auckland heading towards city. Photo: RNZ

Molyneux says the response from protesters was positive, waving to the people.

She says protesters she spoke to expressed their frustration that "the government doesn't seem to be listening and is pushing forward with its agenda".

More locations continue to be added, including some in Australia, with more than 40 events now planned, Molyneux said.

Lady Tureiti Moxon, in Hamilton, said there was a "huge huge procession" marching 3 or 4km to Waikato University.

"The wairua is flowing, the people are happy, and the people are very very united in the fact that this is something that we all need to do together."

She said people were flying flags and the "line (of people) is tremendous, it's huge".