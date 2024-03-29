Three charged over Gisborne rainbow crossing vandalism

Gisborne’s rainbow pedestrian crossing has been restored. File photo

Three people have been charged over the defacing of the Gisborne rainbow crossing earlier this week.

Two men, aged 46 and 36, and a 45-year-old woman, were charged with graffiti vandalism after the crossing was painted white on Monday night. A fourth suspect had been identified.

Meanwhile, police are still asking for those responsible for a second rainbow crossing attack, on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd, to come forward.

“We consider that, on the face of it, the alleged offending is consistent with a hate crime, and we will seek to establish that as fact during the ongoing investigations and court proceedings,” said Inspector Danny Kirk, Tairawhiti Area Commander.

“This incident has caused concern for many people in our diverse community and acts like this have no place here. Freedom of speech and the right to protest are fundamental principles of a free and democratic society under the rule of law. Sadly, a line has been crossed on this occasion.”

The three accused are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Wednesday

Police will be seeking reparation of costs.

The Gisborne Destiny Church branch had said if the mayor did not cancel a drag queen reading event at the town’s library, the central city rainbow crossing on Gladstone Rd would be painted over.

The library event went ahead on Tuesday with about 350 protesters and counter-protesters gathered outside while the police monitored proceedings.

At 3am on Thursday the rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd in Auckland was painted over.

Police have labelled it an apparent “hate crime”.

Police said earlier said they had executed a search warrant in the east Auckland suburb of Flat Bush in relation to the crime and released images of a vehicle and suspect.

Gisborne’s crossing has been restored and Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the council would seek reparations from those responsible.