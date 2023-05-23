Three victims of hostel blaze named

Mike Wahrlich was often found juggling on Wellington streets with a big smile on his face. Photo: supplied

Police have identified three victims of the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington after five bodies were recovered from the scene last week.

One of those who died is Michael Wahrlich (67), known to many in the capital as Mike the Juggler.

Police released a short statement on the family’s behalf today.

”The family was devastated to hear that Michael’s life was taken in this terrible tragedy. He always enjoyed entertaining the people of Wellington and will be sadly missed by the family and all who knew him.”

Another man who died was 64-year-old Melvin Joseph Parun, police said.

The third was Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, also aged 64.

Peter Glenn O’Sullivan. Photo: supplied

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett extended condolences to their families.

“The formal identification process continues for two further victims. The scene examination will continue until it is completed.”

Bennett said police are making good progress covering ground in the building but the scene examination was methodical and deliberate and will take time.

The northbound lane of Adelaide Rd remains closed.

“We are grateful for the public’s patience while we carry out critical work at the scene which requires the continued closure of the northbound lane,” Bennett said.

Wahrlich was often found juggling on the street with a big smile on his face. Throughout the years, he was stationed on Cuba St, Manners Mall and most recently down the south end of Lambton Quay.

A tribute page by the Wilson Funeral Home said Wahrlich was a well-known Wellington street entertainer who brought joy to the lives of many people.

“He will be sadly missed by all the people who were lifted by his happy, laughing personality and were provided entertainment as they passed by him.”

Details of the funeral have been made publicly available for those who wish to attend.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Rd, Newtown on Friday at 11am, followed by a private cremation. The service will also be live-streamed.

The funeral home asked that any messages to the family be left in Wahrlich’s online tribute book.

On Friday, a man appeared in court on arson charges relating to two fires at the hostel: a couch fire on the third floor on Monday last week, and a second, more serious charge, relating to the blaze set on the building itself, early on Tuesday morning.

The second charge carries a maximum sentence of 14 years' imprisonment.

- additional reporting RNZ