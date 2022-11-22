Tip Top pulls 'Snap a picture with a stranger' challenge

File photo

New Zealand ice cream company Tip Top has removed one of its challenges from its new promotional campaign due to social media backlash.

Challenge Sticks, a Tip Top marketing campaign, began in November and will go through to 2023. Each of Tip Top’s stick flavours, including Popsicle, Choc Bar, Jelly Tip, Fruju, and Memphis Meltdown, has a different “challenge” printed on it as part of the promotion.

Other tasks include “walk the cat” and “turn off your phone,” however, the phrase “snap a picture with a stranger” printed on the stick sparked criticism.

Tip Top director Ben Schurr agreed that this particular challenge stick isn’t suitable for a younger audience, and said Tip Top are in the process of removing the stick from their Popsicle range, as it’s the most popular with younger New Zealanders.

“We have had a few comments from parents online regarding the “selfie” stick, that it is inappropriate for younger consumers,” Schurr said

“We agree this particular challenge stick isn’t suitable for a younger audience, and have pulled these sticks from production for our Popsicle range, which we know are more popular with younger New Zealanders.”

According to Schurr, there are currently no plans to withdraw the challenge from additional stick products.

Schurr said Tip Top Challenge Sticks was created to “celebrate moments of optimism and positivity for all New Zealanders, to inspire people to do things a bit differently, but not necessarily take things literally.

Although this week’s Popsicle production no longer included the challenge, Schurr warned that it would still be seen on sticks for a few weeks as goods “travel through the markets”.