Fire and Emergency New Zealand chief executive Kerry Gregory remains on extended leave more than a month after Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden declared she had no confidence in him.

The agency confirmed its board was continuing discussions with Gregory, with Darryl Purdy acting as chief executive and Megan Stiffler as national commander in the meantime.

"The board is working diligently to address these matters and remains focused on reaching an appropriate resolution," a spokesperson told RNZ.

"We are conscious of the impact this is having on our people and are treating the process with the care and fairness it requires."

The agency declined to say whether Gregory was on paid or unpaid leave.

In a statement to RNZ, van Velden said she had not changed her position.

"I asked the board to meet to discuss how they would restore my confidence in the chief executive, and I am aware that they are still actively considering the matter," she said.

"I expect the board to keep me informed of the steps being taken to address the issues that have been identified."

Van Velden publicly withdrew her confidence in Gregory on September 17, accusing him of withholding significant information from her for a year.

She described his conduct as a "serious breach of trust", saying he failed to notify her despite being advised that he should.

Van Velden subsequently told RNZ's Morning Report that Fenz had been breaching the law governing levy collections.

The agency confirmed a "historical" matter relating to the administration of its levy scheme had been referred to the Serious Fraud Office.

Fenz gets most of its funding through a levy on insurance policies covering property and vehicles.