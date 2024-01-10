Tourists' bikes seized after cycling blunder

The tourists were biking out from the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Photo: Van der Lubbe / DOC

Two Swiss tourists have lost their bikes after cycling along a restricted part of one of New Zealand's most famous heritage trails.

The Department of Conservation (Doc) said they caught the pair in video footage making the "embarrassing mistake" of biking the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, where it is an offence to us any vehicle, including a bicycle, off formed roads.

They were fined $400 each and had their bike confiscated by Doc.

Doc Tongariro Operations Manager George Taylor said the track had clear signage warning not to use bikes, and the tourists would have had to traverse hundreds of steps and pass numerous walkers without encountering a single other cyclist.

Doc said trampers walking the trail watched them in "bemusement" as they sped past through the Tongariro National Park's "sacred landscape".

"Bicycles on walking tracks can damage sensitive alpine environments, present a safety risk to trampers," Taylor said, "and are generally disrespectful of this taonga national park".

"It's an affront to those working to protect the fragile environment and cultural significance of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing."

Taylor said the two were defensive at first when approached by a Doc compliance officer, but respectfully cooperated.

Doc had recently implemented a booking system for the alpine crossing, which is said would improve management for the site.

Taylor said the tourists could have avoided their mistake by booking and reading the safety and cultural information provided.