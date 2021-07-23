Friday, 23 July 2021

Updated 2.20 pm

Transtasman travel bubble to halt for at least 8 weeks

    1. News
    2. National

    The Government has shut the transtasman travel bubble for at least the next eight weeks.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the 'devastating' impact the Australian Covid outbreak was having on people's lives. She willed the country a speedy recovery, but warned the movement of people could complicate the recovery, she said.

    Ardern she would not risk the hard work put in by the team of 5 million by keeping the bubble open when the risk was high from the Delta variant.

    The Delta variant had materially changes the risk profile for the transtasman bubble, she said.

    airline_bubble_mountains_getty.jpg

    Air New Zealand said that from April 19 it would ramp up flights between Auckland, Wellington,...
    The Delta variant had materially changes the risk profile for the transtasman bubble. Photo: Getty Images

    In the view of our health officials there is greater risk now than when they opened the travel bubble with Australia.

    "Covid has changed, so we must," Ardern said.

    Quarantine-free travel has been suspeneded from 11.59pm tonight and the bubble will be closed for at least the next eight weeks.

    "There are now multiple outbreaks, and in differing stages of containment, that have forced three states into lockdown. The health risk to New Zealanders from these cases is increasing," Ardern said.

    There will be flights home from all Australian territories for the next 7 days.

    Ardern's message to Kiwis in Australia was: "Come home - we're giving you seven days".

    ardern_rnz1.jpg

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the largest shipments will arrive in the latter half of July....
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ
    If demand had not been met, more flights will be extended.

    In NSW, New Zealanders can only fly from Sydney and will have to be in MIQ for 14 days.

    In Victoria, travelers must have a negative pre-departure test and must isolated until a negative day 3 test.

    Ardern advised Kiwis not to travel to Australia in the next eight weeks.

    Extra staff were being deployed to New Zealand's ports to check the pre-departure tests, Ardern said.

    Ardern said many people would be disappointed to be separated from friends and family again.

    Ardern said the Government did want the travel bubble to resume, but the outbreak needed to be contained before that could happen.

    Ardern said the risk was growing so she was comfortable with the delay in informing the country of the bubble closing.

    "When we have an immediate concern we pause straight away. Here we see the risk growing," she said.

    "We don't trust Covid," she said when asked if she did not trust Australia's handling of it.

    "There is no judgement here.

    "We want Australia to succeed because it allows us to keep those arrangements alive."

    Ardern said there would be some people not eligible to return during the seven days but the Government would work with them to get them home after that period.

    She said if the Wallabies could arrive in the country in the next seven-days and make an economic case for it, they would not have to go into MIQ for two weeks.

    Over 100 people had tried to get into New Zealand from parts of Australia where they should not have been during the bubble pause, Ardern said.

    Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the overall risk from Australia was low but increasing.

    He said the NSW outbreak was clearly not contained and the number of cases who were in the community while infectious was a concern.

    The suspension would allow Australian officials to manage the outbreak, he said.

    Bloomfield emphasised the transmissability of the Delta variant was hugely concerning and even contact tracing had been unable to get ahead of it, he said.

    Bloomfield said an incursion of the Delta variant would require a swift and forceful response if we did have a case of the Delta variant and health officials were preparing for it.

    He thought it would take eight weeks for NSW to get the outbreak down to acceptable levels and closing the bubble for eight weeks also gives people certainty about what was happening, he said.

    Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said people should contact the airlines for questions about their flights.

    He said Air New Zealand would be looking to put bigger planes on the existing routes and potentially adding extra flights.

    He said they would be monitoring it every day to identify any pinch points.

    There were extra staff in Australia checking pre-departure tests before the boarded flights home to New Zealand, Hipkins said.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter