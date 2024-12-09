Tributes flow after Canterbury riding instructor found dead

Henriette Kok. Photo: Facebook

Tributes have been made for a Canterbury horse riding instructor who was found dead on Sunday.

Henriette Kok. Photo: Facebook

Police appealed for information after Woodend resident Henriette Kok went missing on Saturday.

The 54-year-old was last seen in Woodend Beach. Her death was not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Henriette was a qualified mental health worker and a passionate advocate for the therapeutic benefits of animals in improving mental health.

Birchbrook Equestrian said in a post: "RIP to our wonderful Henriette who touched so many people involved in our equestrian centre.

"Her love for her horses and helping others, especially the children, was unmatched.

"We will miss you so much Henriette, our thoughts are with your family and friends.

"May you ride high in the sky Henriette."

Another friend said: "She was such a lovely kind lady to us when we came to your 2022 Halloween show.

"I loved talking to her and seeing the passion she had for her kids and horses. Sending my love to you all."

And another post said: "I can't find the words to express my sadness at the loss of beautiful Henriette.

"Her passion for riding and horses was infectious and her philosophy of teaching riding and horsemanship was exceptional.

"My daughter regained her confidence thanks to Henriette and it was due to her and Prince that she made such huge progress in her riding - she attributes this to them and we know that she has done the same for so many other children and adults. My thoughts are with her family."