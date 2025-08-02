Man dead after street fight in Auckland

A man is dead after a street fight in the Auckland suburb of Ōtara on Friday night.

A homicide investigation has been launched.

"Police were called to Wymondley Road shortly before midnight after reports of a group of people fighting in the street," Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said.

"Upon arrival, two men were located with critical injuries."

The men were taken to hospital and one died a short time later. The other man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A scene examination continues today and cordons will be in place. Police are urging witnesses to come forward.