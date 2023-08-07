Tributes flow for 'beloved' hit-and-run victim

Megan Finlayson. Photo: Supplied

A young Lower Hutt woman killed in a hit-and-run while on her daily commute last week was “always smiling” and full of “infectious joy”, her family say.

Megan Finlayson died at the scene of the crash on Eastern Hutt Rd last Tuesday. Chad Reuben Arene Clark, 35, has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing her death and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

“There was no reason why someone so young and full of potential had to have their life and future taken away from them,” a family spokesperson said.

They described Finlayson as “an incredible sister, an amazing aunty, beloved daughter and faithful friend to many”.

“Megan lived life to the fullest for 27 years, surrounded by family and friends.

“Her infectious joy, kindness, compassion and great sense of humour will be sorely missed.

“We are holding tightly to the treasured memories we shared with her. Always smiling, full of fun facts and up for any adventure.”

The family wanted to celebrate and cherish her life “the way she deserves” and would be holding a service in Upper Hutt next week.

“We would like to thank the community for the outpouring of aroha and support.”

More people poured out their condolences online, one saying Finlayson could not have had a more wonderful, warm, caring and supportive family throughout her life.

“I worked with Megan and always thought she was amazing, intelligent, articulate and a hard worker,” said another.

“That beautiful smile, the giggle and the laugh is how I will always remember her. My heart goes out to her family, there are no words when you lose a loved one so young.”

Another shared her condolences, saying the news was “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Another person said the death was “a parent’s worst nightmare, made worse by its suddenness and shock”.

“My heart aches for you,” she said.

Clark was arrested without incident in Hunterville on Friday afternoon, shortly after the court granted a warrant for his arrest.

Police had been called to the scene of the hit-and-run on Eastern Hutt Rd about 7am on Tuesday, but were too late to save Finlayson, who had been critically injured.

Her sibling posted on local community Facebook pages, thanking members of the public who were with her as she died.

“I just would like to thank anyone who was at Pomare Station this morning and witnessed the hit-and-run and tried to save my sister,” they wrote.

“I am sorry you had to witness a horrendous event. We are grateful to know she wasn’t alone.

“Fly high with the angels, baby sister.”

Clark is next due in court on August 15.