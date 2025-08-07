Primary school teachers reject 'insulting' pay rise offer

Primary school teachers have voted the reject the 1% pay rise offer. Photo: Getty Images

Primary teachers have voted to reject a 1% pay rise from the Ministry of Education.

The vote, which closed on Wednesday, saw primary teachers overwhelmingly say 'no' to the collective agreement offer.

Teacher and NZEI Te Riu Roa primary teacher negotiation team lead Liam Rutherford said the ministry's offer was essentially asking teachers to take a pay cut.

"On the heels of the government scrapping our pay equity claim, this offer was insulting, and members have overwhelmingly reflected that sentiment in the vote," he said.

"As educators, we want to be valued, supported, and respected for our work. Yet this offer doesn't address our key claims or the issues that we've spoken up about."

Rutherford said the current offer contains no reference to teachers' Toitū Te Tiriti claim, which would introduce an expression of the obligations and commitments of the parties to Te Tiriti in the collective agreement.

He said it also does little to address other pay-related claims to recognise additional expertise or responsibilities that primary teachers may hold, he says.

From August 18-29, primary teachers will head into mass paid union meetings with other education member groups, including principals, support staff and Ministry of Education learning support to decide on their next steps.