Wildlife Park to resume taking in animals

Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park will resume taking new animals following a six-month pause following a review prompted by whistleblowers' animal welfare concerns and allegations of a toxic culture.

The Zoo and Aquarium Association (ZAA) launched an independent investigation at the zoo in July last year, while the Orana Wildlife Trust Board asked agency Culture by Design to assess the park's workplace culture.

The final report released in December suggested improvements to animal welfare processes, organisational systems, health and safety, asset management, and workplace culture.

Orana Wildlife Park said it had met all the requirements set by the ZAA and the pause on incoming animal transfers had been lifted.

Orana Wildlife Trust Board co-chairperson Emeritus Professor Ken Hughey said the outcome reflected the organisation's commitment to positive change.

"This is a significant step forward. Our team has worked tirelessly to strengthen governance, systems, and processes. The ZAA review has been a catalyst for transformation, and we're proud of the progress made."

Hughey said public support had been invaluable.

"We want to thank the people of Canterbury and beyond for standing by us. Our team are motivated and remain deeply committed to delivering the highest standards of care to our animals, and as we look toward Orana Wildlife Park's 50th anniversary in 2026, we're focused on the future with confidence and purpose."

"We're implementing a five-year vision called Future Focused, aimed at strengthening animal welfare practices, enhancing our organisational culture, and ensuring long-term sustainability. This includes the establishment of a new Animal Welfare Advisory Group to provide independent guidance and ensure ongoing best practice in animal care."

The Orana Wildlife Trust Board released a summary of the investigations' outcomes and recommendations last year but declined to publicly release the reports in full, due to privacy reasons.

Recommendations included a temporary pause on all incoming animal transfers and for the park to provide an animal welfare accreditation plan to the zoo association.

The zoo would also establish a formal process for reporting and addressing animal welfare complaints and incidents, with clear protocols for measuring risk, handling, documenting and resolving matters of concern.