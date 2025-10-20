NZ sports academy charter school to open next year

David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

A new Upper Hutt sports academy has been announced as the latest charter school to be created, with it set to open early next year.

The aim of the New Zealand Performance Academy Aotearoa (NZPAA) will be to provide students with sporting ambitions skills for a professional career, while ensuring they met academic needs.

The charter school will be based at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport which is where teams such as the Wellington Phoenix and the Hurricanes train.

It would start running in term one 2026.

It was also the official training base for the Black Ferns, All Blacks and the New Zealand under 20 teams.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour said the charter school meant students would not have to sacrifice their education in pursuit of sporting dreams, or vice versa.

Seymour said it would teach a nationally recognised curriculum and world class-athletic development.

"For example, students will be taught key skills such as leadership, how to build healthy relationships, how to look after their mental health, and nutrition. Students will also have access to flexible scheduling, personalised support, and top-tier coaching and facilities."

He said it take the total number of charter schools in New Zealand up to 15.

"We expect more new charter schools to be announced before the end of the year, along with the first state schools to convert."

52 applicants for new charter schools had been considered by the Charter School Agency, Seymour said.