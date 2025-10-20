Winging it until pets allowed on buses

Tony Church and his budgie 'Monster' riding the bus on Stanmore Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Tony Church is legally blind and almost every day takes his 2-year-old budgie Monster on the bus in Christchurch.

But there is a problem. Monster is technically a stowaway until Environment Canterbury’s new policy allowing pets on buses comes into force.

ECan still cannot say when the policy will be implemented after it was approved in July this year.

Although almost all bus drivers let the duo on board, Church is frustrated and feels like he is being forced to break the rules.

“I can’t believe ECan is dragging this out so much. I think it should be a simple change. Auckland and Wellington let pets on, I don’t get why they can’t just copy those policies,” he said.

Church’s frustration was amplified on October 6 when a Bus Interchange security guard tried to stop him from boarding with his bird.

“I nearly had the police called on me but I just jumped on the bus anyway and left. I said there was the new policy coming in letting pets on buses but she [the security guard] just kept saying that wasn’t valid yet.”

The situation did not escalate further, but Church was reminded of how important it was for ECan to officially allow pets on buses as soon as possible.

ECan public transport general manager Stewart Gibbon could not say when the new rules would be fully implemented.

“Our staff have been working with Christchurch City Council, operators and stakeholders on determining how the new conditions are applied.

"An implementation date and specific rules for pet owners will be announced when ready."

'Monster' the budgie. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Church named his budgie Monster after Pixar’s Monsters, Inc character Roz, due to the similar spiky tuft on their heads when the budgie was a baby.

But Church says his monster has a much sunnier disposition than cranky Roz.

“Children love to see him on the bus. They come over and have a look or take a photo. It’s a great feeling.”

Church likes to take Monster with him when he goes about his day, whether shopping or visiting friends.

He first contacted ECan about the pets on buses policy two years ago when a driver did not allow him and his previous budgie, Senna, on board.

Senna was named after famed Formula 1 champion driver Ayrton Senna, as Church has a love for the motorsport.

It was the only time until recently he had faced issues bringing a budgie onboard.

He made inquiries to ECan about their policy and was told caged budgies were not permitted on buses. He stopped riding the bus with his budgie for six months and took a taxi most places.

Tony Church and his budgie 'Monster' on Stanmore Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

After he bought Monster about a year ago, he decided to try the bus again.

“I found the bus drivers really didn’t care,” he said.

The new rules, when in force, will allow small dogs on buses during off-peak hours between 9am to 3pm and after 6pm, provided they are leashed and muzzled.

Large dogs and other pets, such as budgies, will also be allowed in off-peak hours if they are kept in enclosed containers.

Auckland and Wellington both have policies allowing small pets on buses in enclosures.

Church says Monster is no bother to other passengers.

“The monsters in Monsters, Inc were friendly after all. He’s a nice bird. He likes to dance like birds do. Especially when I’ve got the motorsport on. He’ll dance around to that.”