TVNZ staff will walk off the job next week over pay negotiations.

The E tū union said it was the first time in 20 years that union members at TVNZ had taken strike action.

The industrial action is scheduled for 1pm to 2pm next Thursday, 29 October, in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Around 150 TVNZ staff who are either E tū or PSA members are expected to be involved.

The E tū union said the state broadcaster had offered workers a 2.5 percent pay rise, well below the rate of inflation.

It said that follows years of offers from the state broadcaster that have failed to keep up with rising prices and it amounts to a cut in real terms.

Data released on Thursday by Stats NZ showed annual inflation was 3.7 percent in the September quarter, down slightly from 4.1 percent in the previous quarter.

TVNZ journalist and E tū delegate Ethan Te Ora said staff at the company can't meet basic costs.

A spokesperson for TVNZ said: "We've been in constructive bargaining discussions with the unions since July, but have not reached an agreement. We remain committed to a remuneration increase for members. However, the unions' current proposal exceeds what TVNZ can sustain."