Twizel man found dead in Aoraki National Park

Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park. Photo: ODT files

A man who was reported missing after going for a run on Saturday night has been found dead in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park.

Police said the 55-year-old Twizel man's body was found in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park yesterday morning and his death will be referred to the Coroner.

He was found on the Ball Pass Crossing track.

The man was reported overdue from a run on Saturday night and a Search and Rescue operation involving Department of Conservation staff was launched to find him.

His body was located the following morning by members of the public who were on the track.

Initial investigations indicate that the man may have slipped while descending the track.