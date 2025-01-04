Two critical after Auckland crash

Two people have been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a car crashed into a power pole in Auckland this morning.

Police said they were notified at 5.35am about the incident on Gilbert Rd in Ōtara.

St John attended the scene with two ambulances and a First Response Unit.

Traffic management is in place.

"It looks like traffic is being diverted at the intersections of Gilbert Road and Lappington Road, and Gilbert Road and Franich Street," a police spokesperson said.