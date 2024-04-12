Two critical after incident in Auckland

Two people are in a critical condition after emergency services responded to what they're calling a medical incident in Auckland.

Police said they were called to Garnet Rd in Westmere about 9am.

They said two people were found in a vehicle and were taken to hospital.

Stuff is reporting a neighbour heard a man screaming "for quite some time".

A black sedan was towed from the area at about 10.30am, the report said.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances and a rapid response unit responded.