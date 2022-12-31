Two dead after crash in Auckland

Auckland police were twice at the scene of the same suburban road last night for two separate crashes which killed two people and hospitalised another.

The western suburb of Massey’s Don Buck Rd has been since closed off to the public, between Gallony Ave and Redhills Rd.

The first crash occurred around 11pm, when a Toyota van rolled down a bank into a cluster of trees.

According to a photographer at the scene, the sole male occupant received moderate to serious injuries.

Photos at the scene of the crash show the van badly dented and windows smashed, following the vehicle’s off-road impact.

Police confirmed the man’s van was the only car involved, he was taken to a local hospital as a result.

Five hours later, police returned to the road to the same road to respond to a second crash on Don Buck Rd.

Acting Inspector Terry Lee said police were alerted to the second crash at 4.16am and found one person dead at the scene of the incident.

A second person was taken away to hospital in a serious condition. Police confirmed this morning the second person had died.

Lee said the cause of the crash wasn’t clear at this stage.

Due to the ongoing investigation, a section of Don Buck Rd has been closed to the public.

“We understand the road closure will cause disruption and officers are working hard to complete the scene examination as quickly as possible so the road can be reopened,” Lee said.

The deaths bring the holiday road toll for 2022 to 12 so far.