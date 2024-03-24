Two dead after Gisborne street brawl

Police cordon at corner of Birrell St and Manuka St, Gisborne. Photo / Scarlett Cvitanovich

Two people are dead and three critically injured after a large altercation involving up to 100 people on a Gisborne street last night.

Police said they had launched a homicide investigation after disorder broke out on Lytton Rd in Elgin at around 11.30pm.

“A number of police units were needed to gain control of the scene, and during this time two men were located deceased,” said Tairāwhiti Area Commander acting Inspector Danny Kirk.

Three others were transported to Gisborne Hospital in a critical condition.

The hospital is in lockdown, and armed police are guarding the doors, it is understood.

Police said cordons remained in place on Lytton Rd and a scene examination was being carried out this morning.

“We know that events like this are incredibly concerning for our community,” Kirk said.

“Police will have a highly visible presence across Gisborne over the coming days, and additional patrols will be carried out to provide reassurance to members of the community.

“Additional police staff are working to assist with that effort.”

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz told RNZ she had heard the brawl was a party gone wrong.

“It’s heartbreaking for our community and it’s heartbreaking for the families of the men involved.

“I know that our community will feel this. It doesn’t matter what happened, families are affected and there are families mourning this morning.

“Our thoughts are with them and our thoughts are also with our police who have to deal with this and keep our community safe.”