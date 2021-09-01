Two dead, one critical after crash in Auckland

Emergency services at the scene overnight. Photo: NZ Herald

Two people are dead and two injured - one critically - after a horror smash in West Auckland overnight.

Police confirmed the deaths this morning, saying the crash happened after officers in a patrol car saw the vehicle travelling "at speed" on Henderson Valley Rd.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, of the Waitematā CIB, said: "The vehicle has continued along Henderson Valley Rd at speed, some distance from our officers.

"The officers did not activate lights and sirens."

Police, fire crews and ambulance were called to the collision on Henderson Valley Rd just after 12.30am.

The vehicle slammed into a power pole, scattering debris across the road.

McNaughton said officers found the crashed vehicle, which appeared to have had its lights turned off.

"The officers have immediately attempted to provide first aid to the occupants. Tragically, two people have died."

Police confirmed two other people are in hospital - one in a stable condition and the other critical.

The next of kin have been told, police said.