Two dead, two critical after Taranaki crash

Two people have died and four people have been injured in an early morning crash in Taranaki today.

Police responded to the two vehicle crash on Main North Rd, State Highway 3 in Motunui around 1.30am.

Of those injured, two were in a serious condition and two were in a critical condition. They were all transported to hospital.

A police spokesperson said motorists were being advised to avoid travel in the area as the highway was expected to remain closed for several hours.

It is closed between Turangi and Waiau Rds.

“Motorists should postpone travel if possible while the Serious Crash Unit investigates,” they said.