Two injured in alleged shooting

Photo: ODT

A 21-year-old man is facing firearms charges after a shooting in central Auckland overnight.

Police said they found two people injured after several shots were fired on Karangahape Road shortly before 4am on Sunday.

They said the victims required medical treatment due to injuries on their leg and foot.

A gun and the person believed to be responsible was found a short time later, police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and was due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday on serious injury and firearms-related charges.

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened - contact them online or call 105, quoting file number 250525/0369.