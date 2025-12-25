Thursday, 25 December 2025

Two injured in stabbing, police say

    1. News
    2. National

    File photo
    Photo: RNZ
    Two people are injured following a stabbing in Ngaruawahia, north of Hamilton, late on Christmas Eve, police say.

    Emergency services were called to a commercial premises on Market Street, about 11 pm on Wednesday.

    Two people were taken to hospital in moderate condition.

    Police are investigating.

    RNZ