Two injured in stabbing, police say

News National 0 Comments Photo: RNZ Two people are injured following a stabbing in Ngaruawahia, north of Hamilton, late on Christmas Eve, police say. Emergency services were called to a commercial premises on Market Street, about 11 pm on Wednesday. Two people were taken to hospital in moderate condition. Police are investigating. RNZ