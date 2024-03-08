Two injured in Wellington apartment explosion

Emergency services at the scene in Wellington. Photo: RNZ

Two people have been injured after an explosion rocked an apartment building in central Wellington this afternoon.

Emergency services are in attendance at an incident in Church St after receiving reports of a fire in a building shortly before 1pm.

Wellington Free Ambulance said it sent three ambulances and two cars.

Two people have been taken to Wellington Hospital, one person with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries.

Roadblocks are in place on Boulcott St and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews were alerted to an alarm activation at an apartment building about 1pm. Upon arrival crews were able to ascertain there had been an explosion, Fenz confirmed.

All residents have been evacuated from the building.

Apartments in the building are leased to Kāinga Ora from the Kirva Trust- a charitable trust set up by Maurice and Kaye Clarke to provide housing and support to those in Wellington most in need.

Kāinga Ora has been approached for comment by The New Zealand Herald.

Victoria University Katharine Jermyn Hall resident Darcy Lawrey said she saw emergency services heading down Boulcott St at about 1pm and went to the scene to see what was going on.

“We have seen some people being taken into ambulances wearing what looked like fire-proof blankets. There is a lot of water on the road.”

“There were police cordons at both ends of Boulcott St and a very heavy police presence. A lot of hazmat units and it looks like a pretty active situation,” Lawrey said.

Another witness said they saw unmarked police cars outside the apartment building yesterday.

“A bunch of cops all went in the building and came out and arrested about three people,” they said.