Tuesday, 15 April 2025

Two killed on Canterbury roads

    1. News
    2. National

    Two people have died in serious crashes in Canterbury. 

    Emergency services were called to a collision on State Highway 1 in Leithfield, North Canterbury, about 5.15pm today.

    In a statement, police later confirmed that one person was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the intersection with Mays Rd.

    Earlier, a person died following a crash involving two vehicles on SH7 near Culverden, police said.

    Emergency services attended the scene, in Culverden Rd, about 3.10pm.

    Another person suffered moderate injuries.

    - APL

     