'Very real threat': Warning as Gisborne gang tensions escalate

PHOTO: RNZ

Tensions are escalating between rival gangs in Gisborne, and police say it poses a "very real threat" to the lives of those involved, and innocent members of the public.

Police have launched a "significant" operation and issued a 'Gang Conflict Warrant' under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act. It gives police special powers to search vehicles and occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and to seize firearms, weapons and vehicles.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk said it followed reports of eight incidents involving assaults and firearms between March 16 and 23.

"Police and gang leaders have been working to ease tensions, but an escalation in the conflict between rival gang members has forced us to draw on additional powers.

"Officers from across the district are supporting the operation, which will involve a heavy police presence in Gisborne and further afield," he said.

Kirk said police were continuing to work with gang leadership while sending a clear message to all gang members that they are in the spotlight.

"Additional police will be patrolling communities across Tairāwhiti, stopping vehicles with links to gang members, searching addresses, and progressing enquiries into the recent events of concern," he said.

Under new gang legislation, which has been in force since November, police can seize any gang insignia and have increased powers to disrupt gang activity.

Tairawhiti Police are asking the community to help them by reporting illegal or suspicious activity.