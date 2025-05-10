War memorial museum closed after asbestos found

Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo: RNZ / Nick Monro

Auckland War Memorial Museum says specialists will be working to remove asbestos dust this weekend after its discovery during renewal work.

It has closed its doors to the public for the entire weekend.

The dust was found in Te Marae Ātea Māori Court and the Pacific galleries during heritage work investigations. More was found in the Grand Foyer after subsequent swab testing.

"Given the Grand Foyer is a primary evacuation route, its closure means the museum must establish alternative evacuation procedures," the museum said in a statement.

"Buildings of the museum's age commonly contain historic building materials that include asbestos. As the building nears 100 years of age, there are several necessary heritage works underway to enable us to preserve it for future generations. It is through the preliminary investigations into these works that the asbestos was discovered.

While the building is closed, the museum said it would review its fire evacuation procedures.

"Museum facilities will continue to be monitored by essential security and facilities management staff."