'We love you': NZ woman killed in California farewelled

Photo: RNZ/ Jessica Hopkins

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of Auckland Trish McKay woman who was killed during an attempted robbery in the United States.

St Patrick's Cathedral in central Auckland was filled to capacity with mourners on Friday afternoon.

Patricia "Trish" McKay, 68, was killed during an attempted robbery in California's Newport Beach.

Her husband Doug McKay was with his wife during the attack.

Speaking at his wife's funeral, he said the outpouring of grief and love had been overwhelming but not surprising.

He said his wife of 50 years lived her life courageously.

Patricia and Doug McKay Photo: Supplied

He thanked the agencies and organisations who helped return his wife home, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the New Zealand Embassy in Washington, Air New Zealand, and the office of Consulate General in Los Angeles.

Deputy Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson was among those attending the ceremony.

Trish McKay's three sons told those gathered that their mother was the glue of their family.

Her eldest son, Matthew, said she was dedicated to raising her children.

"Mum, we have your example to live by, and we love you."

She was described by friends and family as the chief executive and public relations department of their family.