'We love you': NZ woman killed in California farewelled

St Patrick's Cathedral in central Auckland was filled to capacity with mourners on Friday afternoon.
Patricia "Trish" McKay, 68, was killed during an attempted robbery in California's Newport Beach.
Her husband Doug McKay was with his wife during the attack.
Speaking at his wife's funeral, he said the outpouring of grief and love had been overwhelming but not surprising.
He said his wife of 50 years lived her life courageously.
Deputy Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson was among those attending the ceremony.
Trish McKay's three sons told those gathered that their mother was the glue of their family.
Her eldest son, Matthew, said she was dedicated to raising her children.
"Mum, we have your example to live by, and we love you."
She was described by friends and family as the chief executive and public relations department of their family.