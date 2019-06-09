Wellington live-in marae burnt to ground

A firefighter has been injured battling a fierce blaze that razed Wellington’s live-in Tapu Te Ranga Marae.

A total of 70 firefighters were called to the blaze at the sprawling live-in marae in the suburb of Island Bay at 12.30am today.

A group of 36 people staying at the marae were forced to flee and everyone inside had been accounted for, Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said.

One firefighter had received burns to his hands and had been taken to hospital.

A multi-storey building in the marae complex was razed and other buildings were damaged - however the main meeting house was saved from the flames.

"A number of neighbouring houses to the north of the marae complex were evacuated," FENZ said.

"Some people have been allowed to return to their properties this morning. Those who haven't are being accommodated at a welfare centre set up by Wellington City Council in Island Bay."

Three fire trucks remained at the site to dampen down hot spots.

Earlier, Fire and Emergency NZ central shift manager Mike Wanoa said the main building was in ruins but the meeting house has been saved.

Fire crews were first called to the marae about 12.30am, with multiple calls to a “very very large fire”, Wanoa said.

“There were people there, a large group, but no one was hurt and they were evacuated.”

At the height of the blaze, 19 fire appliances and about 50 firefighters attended from the city, Porirua and Lower Hutt. Police also attended the incident to help evacuate the marae and neighbouring properties.

Wanoa said a firefighter had received burns to his hands and had been taken to hospital.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 3am. Four appliances and other supporting units with officers remained at the scene.

The huge main marae building had completely collapsed and other outbuildings were also compromised, Wanoa said. No neighbouring properties had been damaged, although there was a large amount of smoke and some homes were evacuated.

Investigators would begin looking into the cause of the blaze this morning.

The marae issued a brief statement on Facebook, thanking emergency services, Māori Wardens and Wellington City Council staff and volunteers.

“We are grateful that residents and the Marae whānau are safe and accounted for,” the statement said.

Tapu Te Ranga was built in the 1970s by people from the local community, led by author Bruce Stewart, who died in 2017.

Stewart wanted the marae to serve as a place where unemployed and homeless young Māori could learn life skills and reconnect with their culture.

In recent years thousands of people have visited the marae annually.