Wild weather could bring storms, tornadoes

MetService is warning of possible severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Westland, the Canterbury high country and Fiordland today.

MetService meteorologist Heath Gullery said an air mass with rapidly moving thunderstorms was expected to affect the west of the South Island during the day, which could bring damaging wind gusts of more than 110kmh and localised tornadoes.

"Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous.

"If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas."

He said people living in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions, and recommended they look at information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm on the Civil Defence Get Ready website.