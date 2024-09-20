Friday, 20 September 2024

Will there be a vote on four-year political term?

    ACT leader David Seymour (left), National's Christopher Luxon and NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

    Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he may bring four-year political terms to a national vote at the next election.

    At present, a general election is held in New Zealand every three years.

    At the Bloomberg Address in Auckland today, Luxon said that four-year political terms have cross-party support.

    He said it was not the government's top priority right now, but he planned to push a referendum in time for the next election in 2026.

    Coalition partners NZ First and ACT have called for four-year political terms in the past.

    In January, National said it had no position on a four-year term, despite committing to introduce legislation on it and such a move having broad support in Parliament.

    Under the coalition agreements, ACT leader David Seymour's Constitution (Enabling a 4-Year Term) Amendment Bill is set to pass its first reading within the government's first 15 months.

    "I think a lot of people agree that having three years is too short," Seymour told RNZ then.

    "We'd get careful, considered law-making more often if we had a four-year term. It's about 180 countries in the world that have some sort of Parliament, only three of them work on a three-year term."

