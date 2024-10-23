Woman arrested over burial concerns

Waikumete Cemetery in Glen Eden. Photo: SUPPLIED

Police investigating concerns regarding burials at an Auckland cemetery have arrested a woman.

Auckland's Criminal Investigation Branch has been investigating the matter since the beginning of August.

The cemetery is in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, said a 48-year-old woman was taken into custody yesterday.

"The woman was arrested in Favona and has since been charged with misconduct in respect of human remains and nine counts of obtaining by deception."

The woman was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

Baldwin said the arrest was a significant development in the investigation, which is continuing.

"We cannot rule out further charges and hope this arrest brings some reassurance to those affected by this woman's offending."