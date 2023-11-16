Woman dies after Lower Hutt hit-and-run

Police at the scene of the incident on Naenae Rd in Lower Hutt. Photo: NZ Herald

A woman has died following a hit-and-run in Lower Hutt early this morning.

One resident said she feels “sick” at what has happened, and has lit a candle in memory of the person who died.

Emergency services were called about 5.50am to the crash scene on Naenae Rd, between Riverside Dr North and Waddington Dr.

Police have now confirmed a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle, and that the driver of the vehicle did not stop and immediately left the area.

“The woman died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, of Hutt Valley, said investigators were working to find the driver and vehicle involved.

Ryan said the driver of the vehicle may have panicked, and urged them to make contact with police.

The vehicle may have suffered noticeable damage.

There were about 20 evidence markers scattered across the road over a distance of about 20 metres at the scene.

Several police officers could be seen cordoning off areas of the road, while others in white forensic suits investigated the scene.

Meanwhile, other people at the scene appeared to be making a blessing over the road, and a man was seen splashing water.

The body had been removed from the road and was placed in a vehicle nearby.

One resident in the neighbourhood told NZME she heard a scream earlier this morning, but hadn’t heard any sounds from the collision.

She said by the time she got up to have a look at what was happening, the body was already under a sheet.

Another resident, who lives across the street, said her husband heard a loud bang about 6am. She didn’t hear the bang herself but shortly afterwards said she heard a woman “just screaming on and on”.

“It was awful,” she said.

She lit a candle in her home for the person who died, and said it made her feel “sick” to hear something like this had happened so close.

“I just really feel for the poor person and their family.”

She said police had come knocking at her door earlier this morning and asked if they had cameras, as the accident had been a hit and run, but the woman did not have any cameras.

“I really hope they catch the person who did this.”

Anyone with information is asked contact police.