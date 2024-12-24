Woman drowns at Northland beach

A woman has drowned after she got into trouble in the water at Waimamaku Beach in Northland, police say.

Police were called to the beach about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

The woman was recovered from the water and CPR was performed on the shore but she was unable to be revived.

Her death will be referred to the Coroner.

Volunteer firefighters from the Ōmāpere and Rāwene brigades responded, along with St John staff and police.

The woman's death came just before the start of the official holiday period at 4pm today.

According to Water Safety NZ, eight people drown on average during the Christmas holiday period each year, and one every three days during summer.

Waimamaku Beach is on an isolated part of the west coast, about midway between Hokianga Harbour and Waipoua Forest.